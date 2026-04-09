Sanders posted 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-110 loss to the Thunder.

The rookie forward has seen more court time the last three games as the Clippers wrap up their schedule and prepare for the Play-In Tournament, and Sanders has taken advantage of the opportunity. He's sunk exactly three three-pointers in each contest, averaging 15.0 points, 3.0 threes, 2.3 boards, 2.3 steals and 1.3 assists in 22.7 minutes while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor and 56.3 percent (9-for-16) from beyond the arc. Sanders seems likely to maintain his elevated role over the final two games of the regular season.