Sanders (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Clippers' 126-118 win over the Knicks.

With head coach Tyronn Lue cutting his rotation down from 10 to nine men Monday, Sanders ended up being the odd man out. Sanders had appeared in each of the previous seven games and shot 58.3 percent from the field in 19.4 minutes per contest over that stretch, but it's difficult to see his continuing to receive steady playing time now that Darius Garland has been cleared to play 30-plus minutes. Regaining a spot in the rotation will only become more difficult for Sanders once John Collins (neck) receives the green light to return.