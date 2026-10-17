Sanders (hip) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and is expected to play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Kings, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Sanders didn't suit up during the preseason due to a hip injury, though he's expected to play when the Clippers host the Kings on Wednesday. The 24-year-old swingman could see increased playing time to begin the regular season, as Brandon Ingram (Achilles), Bradley Beal (knee) and Max Strus (foot) are all expected to miss an extended period.