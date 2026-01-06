Sanders contributed 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 103-102 victory over Golden State.

Sanders posted a career-high while filling in for James Harden (shoulder). The 2025 second-round pick has appeared in 27 games this season, and he's proven to be a steady backup on an aging roster that needs ample support. The Nevada product isn't a worthy fantasy prospect right now, but he's one long-term injury away from more time with the parent club.