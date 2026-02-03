Clippers' Kobe Sanders: Hits for 17 points in spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders notched 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 128-113 loss to the 76ers.
Sanders figures to be a risk-reward option off the waiver wire in the coming days, as the rumor mill regarding a James Harden (personal) trade continues to churn. Sanders and Jordan Miller are top beneficiaries if the trade comes to pass, but the 2025 second-round pick seems to have a slight edge over Miller for the gig at present.
