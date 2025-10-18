Sanders supplied 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 106-103 preseason win over the Warriors.

The rookie forward led all players with 25 points while matching Stephen Curry for the game high in three-pointers made. Sanders was selected with the 50th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract with the Clippers in July. He spent his final collegiate campaign at Nevada, averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game across 33 appearances.