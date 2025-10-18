default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sanders supplied 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 106-103 preseason win over the Warriors.

The rookie forward led all players with 25 points while matching Stephen Curry for the game high in three-pointers made. Sanders was selected with the 50th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract with the Clippers in July. He spent his final collegiate campaign at Nevada, averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game across 33 appearances.

More News