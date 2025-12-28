Sanders provided five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes during Friday's 119-103 win over Portland.

Sanders took only two shots but still led Los Angeles' bench in scoring. The rookie second-rounder is still seeing relatively solid playing time but has seen a decline in minutes compared to mid-to-late November. With Derrick Jones (knee) set to return to the lineup against the Pistons on Sunday, Sanders' minutes could take a hit.