Clippers' Kobe Sanders: Leads Clippers to victory

Sanders delivered 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 108-94 Summer League win over the Wizards.

Sanders saw his scoring numbers increase with each passing game in the Summer League, surpassing the 15-point threshold in the last two and scoring in double digits every time. A second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Sanders could use a strong showing in the Summer League to grab a rotation spot in 2026-27 knowing that he made 68 regular-season appearances as a rookie in 2025-26.