Sanders (hip) was limited to individual player development work and did not take part in five-on-five activity Wednesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. Azarly adds that the Clippers said Sanders is day-to-day.

With Sanders having already missed the Clippers' preseason opener due to a left hip impingement, his continued limitations in practice suggest he still isn't back to full activity. The day-to-day designation keeps him in play to suit up at some point this preseason, but his availability for upcoming exhibition action remains uncertain until he resumes five-on-five work.