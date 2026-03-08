Clippers' Kobe Sanders: Moves to bench Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders will come off the bench Saturday against the Grizzlies, according to Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal.
The Clippers will start Darius Garland for the first time Saturday. Sanders is likely to maintain a decent role with the second unit for Los Angeles.
