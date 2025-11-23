Sanders won't start Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

With Kawhi Leonard returning from a 10-game absence due to a sprained right foot and ankle, Sanders will slide to the second unit. However, the rookie second-rounder is still likely to see meaningful minutes due to Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip), Derrick Jones (knee) and Bradley Beal (hip) being out. Over his last five games (three starts), Sanders has averaged 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per contest.