Sanders (hip) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

While Sanders isn't available for the Clippers' final preseason game, the team is optimistic he will be cleared to suit up for Opening Night against the Kings. With Max Strus (foot), Bradley Beal (knee) and Brandon Ingram (Achilles) all sidelined to begin the 2026-27 campaign, Sanders might be in line for a more prominent role. The 24-year-old appeared in 68 regular-season games as a rookie in 2024-25, starting 16 of them, averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 19.9 minutes per contest.