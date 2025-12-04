Sanders logged 17 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 win over the Hawks.

With Chris Paul off the roster and Bradley Beal (hip) done for the year, Sanders should remain on fantasy watchlists in deep leagues moving forward. The rookie second-rounder averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.0 minutes per tilt in his last 10 games.