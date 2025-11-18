Sanders provided 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to the 76ers.

Sanders was promoted to the starting lineup, replacing Derrick Jones, who is set to miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury. Sanders responded by scoring a career-high 17 points, rewarding anyone who took a chance on him. The Clippers are treading water right now, meaning Sanders could very well stick in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.