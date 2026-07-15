Clippers' Kobe Sanders: Scores team-high 18 points Tuesday

Sanders finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 99-85 Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Sanders, the No. 50 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was a sporadic contributor for the Clippers in his 68 regular-season appearances. Still, he had more than a few promising performances, averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.8 steals over 27.3 minutes in 16 regular-season starts. The players currently projected to start for Los Angeles during the 2026-27 campaign are known for durability issues. As such, Sanders could work his way back into the starting lineup.