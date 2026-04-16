Sanders ended Wednesday's 126-121 Play-In Game loss to Golden State with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three assists across 11 minutes.

Sanders was the ninth rotation player for the Clippers as their season came to an end. He made a total of 68 regular-season appearances and was never close to standard-league fantasy appeal with averages of 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.