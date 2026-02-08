The Clippers and Sanders agreed to a standard contract Saturday, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Sanders was approaching the 50-game cap for a two-way player, having appeared in 43 NBA games with the Clippers and active for two others this season. Now on a standard contract, Sanders is officially part of the Clippers' 15-man roster and will have no limitations moving forward. Per Law Murray of The Athletic, the deal includes a team option for the 2026-27 season. Sanders is averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 21.5 minutes per game this season.