Sanders is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Suns, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sanders will move into the starting lineup Sunday with James Harden (personal) ruled out, joining Kris Dunn, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins and Ivica Zubac. Across eight starts this season, Sanders is averaging 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.0 minutes per contest.