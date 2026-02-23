Clippers' Kobe Sanders: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders will start Sunday's game against the Magic.
Sanders will start Sunday's contest due to John Collins (head) being out of the lineup. Sanders has seen a declining role over the last six games, culminating in two consecutive games where he did not see the floor. He will get a chance to reinstate himself in the rotation Sunday.
