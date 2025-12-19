Sanders racked up five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-101 loss to the Thunder.

Sanders was barely able to tie his season-high mark in assists despite playing more minutes than usual due to James Harden's (calf) absence. Sanders is expected to remain a bench option in upcoming action as he looks to end a run of five games without scoring in double figures.