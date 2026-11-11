Sanders produced nine points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 133-110 loss to the Suns.

Sanders led the Clippers with seven assists off the bench and played a team-high 26 minutes. With the game out of reach early, the second unit saw extended run, which inflated Sanders' playing time. While he is a capable secondary playmaker, he is unlikely to see this kind of workload in more competitive contests. For now, he should be viewed as a deep-league option only.