Sanders will be in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the 76ers, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.

Derrick Jones is set to be sidelined for about six weeks with an MCL sprain, clearing up a spot in the first unit for Sanders. It's unclear if this is a long-term move, but it's encouraging for Sanders' fantasy value. Ahead of what will be his first career start, the rookie second-rounder has averaged 5.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.8 minutes per contest over five games this season.