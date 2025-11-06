site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Clippers' Kobe Sanders: Won't play vs. Phoenix
RotoWire Staff
Sanders (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Sanders will miss a sixth straight game due to a knee issue. The next opportunity for him to return to the floor will be Saturday against the Suns.
