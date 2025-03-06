Dunn finished Wednesday's 123-115 win over the Pistons with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 30 minutes.

Dunn continues to rack up the defensive numbers, having now recorded 37 steals over his past 13 games. Norman Powell has missed significant time of late with two separate injuries, affording Dunn an opportunity to step back into the starting lineup. While his offense remains sporadic at best, he should continue to be an elite wing defender on a team hunting as many wins as possible down the stretch.