Dunn logged seven points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 victory over the Kings.

Getting the start in the backcourt due to Bradley Beal (knee) being on the shelf, Dunn mainly left the scoring to Darius Garland while the former led the Clippers in assists and made a strong impact on defense. Dunn started 68 of 82 regular-season games last season and averaged a modest 7.3 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.0 threes in 27.2 minutes, and his role doesn't seem likely to change much once the backcourt gets healthier.