Dunn closed Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Rockets with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and two steals over 26 minutes.

Dunn has been a full-time starter since the Nov. 7 loss to the Thunder, but his impact as a defender remains far more felt in real life than in fantasy. That said, the door is still open for the veteran guard to offer deep-league streaming appeal for swipes as long as Derrick Jones (knee) is sidelined. Over his last eight games, Dunn has averaged 9.1 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 27.8 minutes per tilt.