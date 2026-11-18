Dunn closed with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 loss to the Jazz.

Dunn continues to provide strong defensive production, recording multiple steals for the fifth time in his last eight appearances. The veteran guard has struggled offensively, averaging just 3.5 points over his last four games, but his contributions in steals, assists and rebounds help offset his limited scoring. His defensive upside keeps him relevant in deeper category-based fantasy leagues.