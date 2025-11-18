Dunn contributed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to the 76ers.

Dunn has not exactly stuffed the stat sheet since joining the starting lineup, averaging 7.1 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 threes over 27.6 minutes in his last eight games, but he is needed as the Clippers are currently dealing with a slew of injuries. While Dunn doesn't shoot the ball a lot or provide much offensive value, he plays great defense and will continue to guard the opponent's best player moving forward.