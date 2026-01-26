Dunn (ankle) left Sunday's game with an injury and was unable to return.

Dunn exited the game in the second quarter after appearing to tweak his right ankle. Although he did not return, he was sitting with the team on the bench for the second half, which could be a good sign for his status moving forward. He concludes the game with two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds and a steal in 12 minutes. Kobe Sanders is a candidate for extra minutes if Dunn is forced to miss time.