Clippers' Kris Dunn: Ejected Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dunn was ejected from Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Dunn has been ejected from Sunday's game after getting into a scuffle with Julius Randle. He concludes the contest with nine points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Another quiet scoring effort•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Grabs season-high five steals•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Will play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Game-time call for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Leaves early with ankle injury•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Heads to locker room Sunday•