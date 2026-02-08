default-cbs-image
Dunn was ejected from Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Dunn has been ejected from Sunday's game after getting into a scuffle with Julius Randle. He concludes the contest with nine points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes.

