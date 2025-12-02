Dunn notched 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 140-123 loss to Miami.

The Clippers are a mess right now, but Dunn continues to start in the backcourt and remains a viable asset in deeper fantasy formats. Across 21 regular-season appearances, Dunn holds averages of 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 26.4 minutes per contest.