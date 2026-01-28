Dunn closed Tuesday's 115-103 win over the Jazz with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and five steals in 31 minutes.

Dunn was very effective on defense, padding his fantasy totals with five steals. He also produced 14 points, marking his 15th game with 10 or more points. While his scoring average (7.9 points) is still low, decent secondary numbers will often offset a cold shooting night.