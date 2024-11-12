Dunn amassed nine points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and eight assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 134-128 loss to Oklahoma City.

Dunn handed out a season-high eight assists and matched his highest workload of the campaign, but it wasn't enough as the Clippers dropped to 6-5 on the season. Dunn's minutes haven't been consistent, but he's been productive in his limited floor time with averages of 7.0 points, 3.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.7 steals in 21.5 minutes across six November outings.