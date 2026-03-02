Dunn went back to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to an apparent head injury, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Dunn appeared to get hit with an inadvertent elbow from Pelicans player Karlo Matkovic before heading back to the locker room, grabbing at his head and neck area. Considering the injury occurred in the latter portion of a lopsided contest, it would be surprising if Dunn returns to the game, leaving extra minutes for Bennedict Mathurin.