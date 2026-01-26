site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: clippers-kris-dunn-heads-to-locker-room-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Heads to locker room Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dunn (leg) left Sunday's game against the Nets for the locker room, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Dunn appeared to roll his right ankle before going back to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's contest. If he is unable to return, Kobe Sanders figures to see extra minutes.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories