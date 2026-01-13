Dunn closed with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-6 3Pt) and two rebounds over 21 minutes during Monday's 117-109 victory over Charlotte.

Dunn missed all six of his shot attempts, continuing an awful run of production since the beginning of the year. Over the past seven games, Dunn has averaged only 6.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds, and he logged a double-digit point total only once over that span. Dunn's subpar play may give way to Jordan Miller in the short term, and the eventual return of Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) will give the starting lineup a considerable upgrade.