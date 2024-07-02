Dunn (foot) has agreed to a contract with Los Angeles, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed, and the club is reportedly looking into the possibility of a sign-and-trade, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. This move also indicates that the Clippers are looking to trade Russell Westbrook at some point before the 2024-25 campaign. Dunn averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 66 appearances a season ago with the Jazz and will serve as guard depth behind James Harden and Collin Sexton.