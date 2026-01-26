Dunn (ankle) didn't return to Sunday's 126-89 win over the Nets after exiting with 2:25 remaining in the second quarter. He finished the game with two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes.

Dunn checked out of the game after he appeared to tweak his right ankle, and though the Clippers never officially ruled him out for the game, he remained on the bench for the entire second half while Kobe Sanders opened the third quarter with the starters. The Clippers took a 31-point lead into halftime, which may have played a part in the decision to hold Dunn out for the rest of the contest. The team should provide an update on Dunn's status when it releases its next injury report prior to Tuesday's game in Utah.