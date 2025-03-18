Dunn (knee) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Dunn will return to game action after missing Sunday's win over the Hornets due to left knee soreness. Over his last five outings, the veteran guard has averaged 4.2 points, 3.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 26.6 minutes per contest.