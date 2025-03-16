Dunn is out for Sunday's game against the Hornets due to left knee soreness.
Dunn popped up on the injury report with knee soreness, and the Clippers have decided to rule him out of the contest altogether. This means Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely start in the backcourt Sunday. Dunn's next chance to play will come against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
