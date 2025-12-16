Dunn supplied 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and five assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Dunn logged a double-digit scoring total for the first time in two weeks. He suffered through an abysmal four-game drought, during which he averaged only 6.3 points per game. Unfortunately, production gaps have been common for Dunn, who manages to hold onto a starting role due to his defensive skill set.