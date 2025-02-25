Dunn contributed 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and five steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 106-97 loss to Detroit.

Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Norman Powell (knee) sat another game out and are presumably day-to-day, while Ben Simmons was held out for maintenance. Dunn is typically a low-usage player who expends most of his energy on the defensive side of things, but he stepped up for the shorthanded Clippers on Monday. He finished one steal shy of his career-high mark of six, and this was the eighth game of his career with at least five steals.