Dunn recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-1 FT), two assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 loss to Denver.

This was a dud by Dunn's standards and the Clippers quickly went away from him Wednesday with the score getting out of hand. Things are going south quickly in Los Angeles, and the rotation could be a mess for a while as the team adjusts to life without Bradley Beal (hip) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) -- Beal is done for the season and Leonard remains day-to-day.