Dunn racked up three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 16 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Dunn shifted to the bench for Saturday's do-or-die encounter, a move which yielded very little in terms of tangible production. Despite being a constant on the defensive end of the floor, Dunn's lack of offensive upside proved to be a major issue. Across the seven-game series, Dunn scored double-digits only twice, while scoring no more than six points in the remaining five games.