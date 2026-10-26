Dunn tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, five steals, two blocks and two turnovers across 33 minutes in Sunday's 108-101 loss to the Thunder.

Dunn cracked double digits in scoring for the first time this season, and he did so with remarkable efficiency, missing just two shots in 33 minutes of floor time. The scoring will come and go with Dunn, but as long as he's starting in Los Angeles, he should do enough with the assists and defensive stats to warrant a roster spot in fantasy leagues.