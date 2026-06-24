Clippers' Kris Dunn: Role threatened by Wagler

Dunn could be at risk of handling a reserve role in 2026-27 due to the selection of Keaton Wagler in Tuesday's draft.

Dunn might be a loser from a fantasy perspective of the Clippers adding Wagler, who would likely supplant Dunn from the first unit at shooting guard if he wins a starting job this offseason. The defensive-minded Dunn was essentially a full-time starter last regular season, making 68 starts over 82 games, so his status as the incumbent veteran could also work in his favor if Wagler struggles in the Summer League or during training camp.