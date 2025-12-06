Dunn posted zero points (0-1 FG), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Friday's 107-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

The veteran guard continues to see his role and minutes shrink as the struggling Clippers search for answers. While Dunn did make his 17th straight start as he helps to fill in for the absence of Bradley Beal (hip), he failed to see 30 minutes for a third straight game, and he's failed to score in double digits 13 times during those 17 contests -- although Friday's goose egg on just one shot attempt represented his worst production yet in 2025-26. Younger players like 2025 second-round pick Kobe Sanders and 2024 second-round pick Cam Christie could muscle Dunn out of the starting five at some point if coach Tyronn Lue decides his lineup needs a spark.