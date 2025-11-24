Dunn totaled nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 120-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Dunn has not been very productive on the offensive end, averaging just 6.9 points over 26.8 minutes in 11 starts, but he has been a reliable defensive anchor on the perimeter, averaging 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks in that span. Dunn will likely remain in the starting lineup indefinitely since Bradley Beal (hip) will not return this season.