Dunn posted 15 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 121-117 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Dunn was a strong all-around presence in Friday's win, hitting key threes while also making his impact felt as a facilitator and on the defensive end. While his scoring can fluctuate, the veteran guard's ability to generate turnovers stands out, as he's recorded at least one steal in 33 of 41 games this season and has logged three or more in three of the past four contests.