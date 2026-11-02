Dunn finished Sunday's 124-112 loss to the Warriors with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and seven steals over 27 minutes.

It was only the second time through six regular-season games that Dunn scored in double digits. However, the veteran guard once again made more of an impact defensively and set a new career high in steals, one more than his previous best that he set Feb. 20, 2025, against the Bucks. Dunn is averaging 8.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 steals over 29.7 minutes per game this season.